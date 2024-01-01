We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Solos
unclaimed brand
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax
11 products
Solvent
Blue Widow Diamonds 1g
by Solos
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Mandarin Dream Diamonds 1g
by Solos
THC 86.01%
CBD 0%
Badder
Durban Poison Badder 1g
by Solos
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Grandpa's Stash Diamonds 1g
by Solos
THC 82.51%
CBD 4.16%
Solvent
Durban Poison Live Sugar 1g
by Solos
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Cindy 99 Diamonds 1g
by Solos
THC 72.13%
CBD 0%
Resin
Live Resin Diamonds 1g
by Solos
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Tangie Diamonds 1g
by Solos
THC 92.28%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Solos Cartridge 1g
by Solos
THC 85%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Blueberry Kush Cartridge 0.5g
by Solos
THC 65.94%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Bruce Banner Diamonds 1g
by Solos
THC 88.2%
CBD 0%
