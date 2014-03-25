About this strain
Blue Cheese is an indica cross created by crossing a Blueberry male with an original U.K. Cheese (a Skunk #1 phenotype) female. The sweet and savory smells of berry and blue cheese combine to create a creamy, unique flavor reminiscent of the original Cheese. The heavy effects will help you feel relaxed at the end of the day and can provide relief for muscle spasms, pain, and stress.
Blue Cheese effects
Reported by real people like you
1,933 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
39% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
36% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Solstice
It is a time of great change for cannabis in Washington State and across the country. When we founded Solstice in early 2011, our goal was to establish a legitimate and consistent source of cannabis for access points that struggled to offer either. We believe strongly in the medicinal and wellness applications of cannabis but decided that if the industry continued to call duffel bags full of garage grown cannabis “medicine” the image would never change.
In the spring of 2011 we helped author the collective garden model that still acts as the model for safe access today. In August of that same year, we incorporated and began our journey as the first commercial cannabis production company the state had ever seen. From inception our goal has been to present the plant in the most beautiful way possible; to search far and wide for the best varieties; to cultivate them in an environmentally responsible way; to test, breed, and develop varieties in search of different specific applications; to be a positive participant in the communities we operate and provide a new message for cannabis. The culmination of these convictions is laid out below in our brand tenants.
