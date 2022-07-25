About this brand
In the spring of 2011 we helped author the collective garden model that still acts as the model for safe access today. In August of that same year, we incorporated and began our journey as the first commercial cannabis production company the state had ever seen. From inception our goal has been to present the plant in the most beautiful way possible; to search far and wide for the best varieties; to cultivate them in an environmentally responsible way; to test, breed, and develop varieties in search of different specific applications; to be a positive participant in the communities we operate and provide a new message for cannabis. The culmination of these convictions is laid out below in our brand tenants.