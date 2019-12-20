About this strain
Purple Punch is the sweet and sedating union of two indica-dominant classics. By breeding Larry OG with Granddaddy Purple, the astonishing trichome laden Purple Punch was born, smelling of grape candy, blueberry muffins, and tart Kool-Aid. The potency of this strain gives the consumer a one-two punch to the head and body, initially landing between the eyes and settling down into the limbs. Purple Punch is a delicious dessert strain that is best suited for after dinner. Its effects may help with managing nausea, stress, minor body aches, and sleeplessness.
About this brand
In the spring of 2011 we helped author the collective garden model that still acts as the model for safe access today. In August of that same year, we incorporated and began our journey as the first commercial cannabis production company the state had ever seen. From inception our goal has been to present the plant in the most beautiful way possible; to search far and wide for the best varieties; to cultivate them in an environmentally responsible way; to test, breed, and develop varieties in search of different specific applications; to be a positive participant in the communities we operate and provide a new message for cannabis. The culmination of these convictions is laid out below in our brand tenants.