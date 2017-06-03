About this strain
Shurman by Solstice won Best CBD Flower at the 2017 Dope Cup in Seattle, WA. This phenomenal strain was a happy accident brought forth from the phenotypes created from Solstice’s highest THC strains, Blueberry Cheesecake and The White. Possessing a surprisingly robust terpene profile for a CBD-dominant strain, Shurman expresses sweet and savory notes that coat the palate. Shurman has a 2:1 CBD/THC ratio and was named after the cofounder's dog, friend, and companion, Shurman.
Shurman effects
Reported by real people like you
9 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
77% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
55% of people report feeling sleepy
Uplifted
33% of people report feeling uplifted
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
11% of people report feeling headache
Stress
55% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
44% of people say it helps with pain
Eye pressure
33% of people say it helps with eye pressure
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Solstice
It is a time of great change for cannabis in Washington State and across the country. When we founded Solstice in early 2011, our goal was to establish a legitimate and consistent source of cannabis for access points that struggled to offer either. We believe strongly in the medicinal and wellness applications of cannabis but decided that if the industry continued to call duffel bags full of garage grown cannabis “medicine” the image would never change.
In the spring of 2011 we helped author the collective garden model that still acts as the model for safe access today. In August of that same year, we incorporated and began our journey as the first commercial cannabis production company the state had ever seen. From inception our goal has been to present the plant in the most beautiful way possible; to search far and wide for the best varieties; to cultivate them in an environmentally responsible way; to test, breed, and develop varieties in search of different specific applications; to be a positive participant in the communities we operate and provide a new message for cannabis. The culmination of these convictions is laid out below in our brand tenants.
In the spring of 2011 we helped author the collective garden model that still acts as the model for safe access today. In August of that same year, we incorporated and began our journey as the first commercial cannabis production company the state had ever seen. From inception our goal has been to present the plant in the most beautiful way possible; to search far and wide for the best varieties; to cultivate them in an environmentally responsible way; to test, breed, and develop varieties in search of different specific applications; to be a positive participant in the communities we operate and provide a new message for cannabis. The culmination of these convictions is laid out below in our brand tenants.