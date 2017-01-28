Something Tight
Coming from the ever-popular Sour Diesel, OG Kush, and Chemdawg family tree, A-Dub has a solid reputation for its potency. This hybrid produces a well-balanced effect, creating a euphoric, happy buzz that is a great influence when expressing your creativity. Sour Double (a Sour Diesel/Sour Bubble cross) and Alien Dawg (Alien Technology crossed with Chemdawg) combine to birth this magnificent flower
Relaxed
69% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
67% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
62% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
34% of people say it helps with depression
