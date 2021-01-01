About this product

Through a Dutch Passion friend in Belgium, the Dutch Passion breeders team got their hands on one of the fruitiest strains they’ve encountered in a long time. This superb clone came from a beautiful Sweet Pink Grapefruit mother and when sampling the end product of this fruity genetic, our test team were blown away by the smell and taste of this strain. You can both smell and taste where this variety got it’s name from.



The yields of this variety were good, but after our breeders team crossed this individual with an original Orange Bud® clone, yields were increased to the next level and the fruity smell and amazing sweet taste were preserved. The result is something to be proud of and she was announced as “Passion Fruit®” If you are looking for some smokable fruit, then Passion Fruit® is the strain for you