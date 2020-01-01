 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Gateway to the Emerald Triangle

Lucky 420's Pre-Rolls (Available in Indica, Sativa, and Hybrid)
Sweet Releaf Topical (Available in original and extra-strength)
Brite Labs Pens and Cartridges (Available in Indica, Sativa, Hybrid, and CBD)
Lulu's Botanical Chocolate (Available in 5 amazing styles)
PLUGD Pre-rolls (Available in 2 Styles, ZONE and LAX)
About Sonoma Pacific Distribution

Sonoma County is the gateway to the Emerald Triangle. It is the mission of Sonoma Pacific Distribution to provide services to like-minded brands, producers, and farmers who share our vision of a cannabis industry dedicated to the health of our environment, economy, and community. By partnering with businesses that prioritize artfully branded, sustainably grown products, thoughtfully crafted by a workforce paid a living wage, we can shape the future of our industry and enrich the lives of those we serve.