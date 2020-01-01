Sonoma Pacific Distribution
Gateway to the Emerald Triangle
About Sonoma Pacific Distribution
Sonoma County is the gateway to the Emerald Triangle. It is the mission of Sonoma Pacific Distribution to provide services to like-minded brands, producers, and farmers who share our vision of a cannabis industry dedicated to the health of our environment, economy, and community. By partnering with businesses that prioritize artfully branded, sustainably grown products, thoughtfully crafted by a workforce paid a living wage, we can shape the future of our industry and enrich the lives of those we serve.