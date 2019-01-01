"Dedicated to the ART of growing KIND cannabis." SONS of AGRONOMY™, or “SOG”, is an OLCC licensed recreational producer founded and owned by Oregonians. We are artisan, craft cannabis cultivators who care deeply about preserving Oregon’s rich historic cannabis culture. SOG is dedicated to sustainable, environmentally-conscious cultivation practices. We serve cannabis connoisseurs by developing and perfecting a broad menu of unique and desirable strains. Each strain chosen and selectively honed to deliver maximum terpene profiles and optimum characteristics. We work with like-minded dispensaries that consistently provide top-quality products that reflect our values. SOG supports and participates in the political process at local, state and federal levels. We fight to promote fair and equal business rights for cannabis companies, like equal access to banking. We also work to ensure responsible adult use of cannabis and the end of cannabis prohibition. SONS of AGRONOMY™ will continue to focus energy on the positive integration of cannabis into mainstream culture, and always challenge ourselves to provide newer and greater products for our customers that we value so much. Thank you for supporting a local, Oregon business! - "beKIND."