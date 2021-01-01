Loading…
soothe

Soothe™ 500mg drops

About this product

Soothe™ drops utilize ultra-pure full spectrum CBD comprised of pressed hemp seed oil that is rich in essential fatty acids. soothe™ drops are great for anyone seeking to enhance their life and live to the fullest.

- 500mg of Full Spectrum CBD
- 1oz or 30mL of Whole Hemp Extract and Pressed Hemp (seed) Oil
- Natural Mint Flavor
- 1000 drops per container.
