Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand soothe

soothe

Soothe™ Hydrate

About this product

Hydrate is a powerful all-natural product utilizing collagen retinol to help improve your skin tone and appearance. Made up of an exclusive blend of ingredients designed to hydrate and moisturize your skin while minimizing fine lines and wrinkles.

- 50mg of Isolate Cannabidiol (Natural, filtered and third-party tested)
- CO2 Extracted (Maximum purity of CBD crystals)
- Moisturizing effects
- Helps prevent skin damage
- Helps reverse visible signs of aging
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!