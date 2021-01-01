soothe
Soothe™ Relief
About this product
Soothe™ relief is loaded with CBD, and utilizes some of the richest and most potent natural extracts.
- 50mg of Isolate Cannabidiol (Natural, filtered and third-party lab tested)
- CO2 Extracted (Maximum Purity of CBD crystals)
- Relieves aches and pains
- All-natural
- Helps with rheumatoid arthritis
- 50mg of Isolate Cannabidiol (Natural, filtered and third-party lab tested)
- CO2 Extracted (Maximum Purity of CBD crystals)
- Relieves aches and pains
- All-natural
- Helps with rheumatoid arthritis
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!