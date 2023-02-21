Bad Decisions is a true 50/50 hybrid. It got its names inspiration from its parents (apples and bananas and temptation) and the story of Adam and Eve. Bad Decisions flowers are purple and green with the most interesting flavor profile primarily from its parent apples and bananas. Bad Decisions can be super loud while displaying complex raunchy fruit, lantern fuel and spices. Bad decisions can make you feel relaxed, euphoric and aroused.

