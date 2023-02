Ballerz is the perfect combination of two highly sought after strains. The famous Gary Payton and LIT classic Temptation gave birth to this incredibly beautiful and gassy Ballerz. Temptation gave additional structure and depth to the powerful and tasty Gary Payton. This Indica leaning hybrid is not to be taken likely. For those of you looking for that heavier body experience, Ballerz is a slam dunk!

