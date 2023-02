This strain has some interesting parents for sure. First we have Red Velvet. Red Velvet has a sweet chocolatey and creamy flavor with hints of fresh vanilla and a bouquet of fresh fruits. On the other hand we have Temptation which is Ice Cream Cake x Seed Junky's Gelato 41/Sherb. This combination gives you a gassy fermented fruit with hints of chocolate & burnt rubber. Yum!

