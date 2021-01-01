About this product

SOURCEvapes and FLOSSTRADAMUS, industry leaders in EDM and pioneers of Trap music, have come together to present the most powerful SOURCE orb vape pen ever released!



Our "Strongest Vape Pen Ever," SOURCE orb XL is developed for elite vape pen users looking to Experience True Taste.



SOURCE orb XL atomizers have twice the capacity of SOURCE orb 4 atomizers, and feature a revolutionary Variable Airflow System (VAS) with 5 Different Settings.



Relish your concentrates everywhere you go with the SOURCE orb XL Travel Kit.



At less than 6 inches wide and 3.5 inches high, the trim SOURCE orb XL Triple Coil Flosstradamus Travel Case contains your Flosstradamus SOURCE orb XL, SOURCE volt 30w battery, and 2 Quartz SOURCE orb XL Triple Coil Atomizers comfortably in your pocket, purse, or backpack.