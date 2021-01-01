About this product

Our best vape pen, SOURCE orb XL is developed for elite vape pen users looking to Experience True Taste.



SOURCE orb XL atomizers have twice the capacity of SOURCE orb 4 atomizers, and feature a revolutionary Variable Airflow System (VAS) with 5 Different Settings.



Modernized SOURCE orb XL atomizers have been upgraded to include the World's First Grade 1 Titanium (Gr1) Quartz Triple Coil atomizers and can handle up to 1g of concentrated material with ease.



The new 2nd Generation Variable Airflow System (VAS) on the SOURCE orb XL portable vaporizer attachment makes this the best SOURCE orb product ever released.



Its groundbreaking design engages 5 different settings that increase or decrease the airflow depending on user preference.



Relish your concentrates everywhere you go with the SOURCE orb XL Travel Kit.



At less than 6 inches wide and 3.5 inches high, the trim SOURCE orb XL triple coil vape pen Travel Case contains your SOURCE orb XL, SOURCE orb XL Variable Voltage Battery, and 2 Quartz SOURCE orb XL Atomizers comfortably in your pocket, purse, or backpack.



Choose your perfect temperature and intensity with the new, more powerful SOURCE orb XL Sub-ohm adjustable voltage battery. 1300mah packs twice the punch of SOURCE orb 3 batteries with 8 different settings from 2.7v to 4.2v.