Moon Rocks starts with a high-quality cannabis bud, often a dense, well-cured nugget from a high-THC strain. This bud forms the core of the Moon Rock. The next step involves the bud being thoroughly coated in distillate, a concentrated form of cannabis that is sticky and rich in THC. Distillate significantly amplifies the potency of the bud. Once the bud is coated in distillate, it is then rolled in kief. Kief, also known as dry sift, is a collection of the resin found on the cannabis flowers. These glands contain the cannabinoids and terpenes that give marijuana its effects and flavors. The kief layer not only adds another level of THC to the Moon Rocks but also contributes to a more complex flavor profile.

