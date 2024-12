Made with 100% all-natural ingredients and with all the nutrients and benefits of the Cannabis plant. We use Citrus essential oils & THC, CBD & CBG to create an invigorating experience, which helps relieve discomfort. Also, this balm is great for enhancing recovery and alleviating muscle soreness post-workout and the stiffness that comes with activities of daily life.



(Apply balm liberally and gently massage over the affected area until completely absorbed. Repeat 3 or more times daily as needed. Store in a cool to room temperature setting and keep away from direct sunlight. Consult your doctor if irritation develops. Duration: 2-3 hours Onset time: 15+ minutes Starting dose: nickel sized scoop Preferred by individuals with: whole body aches or acute discomfort)

read more