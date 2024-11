Golden Pineapple vape cartridge is a hybrid cross between Golden Goat and Pineapple Kush that delivers creative, uplifting effects with a fruity, tropical flavor. Its aroma is remarkably similar to sour pineapple, providing a flavorful escape from stress, anxiety, and depression. Golden Pineapple’s engaged, active effects will give you the energy you need to keep going throughout your day, although in larger doses, it can be difficult to direct that focus effectively. Southern Sky Brands solventless rosin vape cartridges are created using a proprietary solventless extraction process. The cured rosin in our vape cartridges is truly solventless, made with zero foreign solvents or chemicals at any point in the process. The process uses only heat and pressure, protecting consumers from any health and safety risks that may be caused by introducing solvents and chemicals during extraction. Our solventless vape cartridges are clean, pure, and a true “full-spectrum” cured rosin, capturing the unique terpene and cannabinoid profile of our cannabis.

