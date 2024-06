Granny Smith, also known as “Granny Smith Apple,” was created through crossing the powerful Apple Fritter X Kush Mints strains. If you're wondering what this bud tastes like, the name tells you everything that you need to know. Granny Smith packs a tongue-twisting sour apple flavor that's accented by a touch of tropical mango and fresh fruits. The aroma is just as vibrant, with a punch of sour Granny Smith apple accented by spicy menthol and fresh tropical mangoes. The Granny Smith high offers immediate effects that will have you feeling super energized and motivated before dropping you off into a surprisingly sedative finish. You'll be mentally boosted and euphoric from start to finish, filled with a notable creativity and motivation that's perfect for jumping on any artistic or mental task on your to-do list. This heavy energetic boost can take a sedative turn at times, which will leave you dozing if you're not up and moving. Granny Smith is often chosen to treat conditions including chronic stress, insomnia, depression or mood swings, appetite loss or anorexia and chronic pain. This bud has dense and oversized conical blue-green nugs with thick orange hairs and tiny white trichomes.

