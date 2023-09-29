Moon Pie, also known as “MoonPie,” is a sativa dominant hybrid strain (70% sativa/30% indica) created through crossing the tasty Marshmellow OG X Chemdawg strains. Named for the iconic dessert snack, Moon Pie is the perfect delicious treat for any time of the day when you’re craving a little sweet relief. Like its namesake southern treat, Moon Pie has a sweet and creamy vanilla mint flavor accented by fresh berries and a touch of spicy flowers. The aroma is very similar, with a sweet creamy overtone accented by fresh, fruity berries, sharp mint and a punch of spicy chemicals. The Moon Pie high is a great indulgence for any time of the day, with soothing and stimulating effects that will boost the spirits and relax the body. You’ll feel mentally lifted with a sense of happiness that has your mood flying high. At the same time, a relaxing body high will work its way throughout your limbs, helping you to stretch out and relax, free of any aches or pains. Moon Pie is often said to be perfect for treating a variety of conditions including chronic pain, insomnia, chronic stress or PTSD and depression or mood swings. This bud has dense and small heart-shaped olive green nugs with deep purple undertones, thin orange hairs and tiny, purple-tinted white crystal trichomes.

read more