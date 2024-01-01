Experience relaxation like never before with Tyson 2.0 Night Bites Indica 100mg now available at Southern Sky Brands. Crafted with care and precision these premium gummies are infused with 100mg of high-quality cannabis extract offering a soothing and tranquil experience.
Indulge in the calming effects of indica as you savor the delicious flavors of Night Bites. Each gummy is meticulously crafted to deliver consistent potency and exceptional taste ensuring a delightful experience with every bite.
Handpicked ingredients and Tyson 2.0s expertise guarantee unparalleled quality in every batch of Night Bites Indica 100mg. Elevate your relaxation routine with these indulgent gummies exclusively available at Southern Sky Brands.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Southern Sky Brands is a farm to patient focused medical cannabis company. We bring modern, state-of-the-art indoor cultivation methods to natural plant medicine. Our baseline standard is a medical grade approach to growth, cultivation and processing. We hold ourselves to the highest standards and procedures to produce high quality, consistent plant medicine for patients with debilitating conditions. We are proudly Mississippi made.