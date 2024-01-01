Watermelon Kush Cake is a hybrid cannabis strain that is known for its sweet, fruity aroma and flavor, with hints of watermelon and other tropical fruits. It is a cross between the Afghani and Kush strains and has become popular among cannabis enthusiasts for its relaxing and calming effects. Users have reported feeling a deep sense of relaxation and euphoria, as well as relief from stress, anxiety, and pain. This strain is also known for its sedative effects and may help to promote sleep and reduce insomnia.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Southern Sky Brands is a farm to patient focused medical cannabis company. We bring modern, state-of-the-art indoor cultivation methods to natural plant medicine. Our baseline standard is a medical grade approach to growth, cultivation and processing. We hold ourselves to the highest standards and procedures to produce high quality, consistent plant medicine for patients with debilitating conditions. We are proudly Mississippi made.