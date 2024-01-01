Watermelon Kush Cake is a hybrid cannabis strain that is known for its sweet, fruity aroma and flavor, with hints of watermelon and other tropical fruits. It is a cross between the Afghani and Kush strains and has become popular among cannabis enthusiasts for its relaxing and calming effects. Users have reported feeling a deep sense of relaxation and euphoria, as well as relief from stress, anxiety, and pain. This strain is also known for its sedative effects and may help to promote sleep and reduce insomnia.

