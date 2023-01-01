Belushi’s Farms Watermelon Tree strain is a hybrid with a heavy sativa percentage being dominant from Belushi’s Farm. The plant grows tall and slender reaching for light and sets very big buds. Earthy, sweet, “tangy” even, are the smells and taste you be hit with. For those in the know, “sativa’s” have a history coming from the lowlands and temperate regions and is one of the hardiest of strains. Energetic, focused, giggly are what most users describe. This energetic strain is sure to put you in a good mood as it’s a very mind over body experience. This will give you the “light body” feeling. If you need the “caffeine” type boost…this is your girl! Flavor profile is smooth, sweet, spice and a slight hint of pepper at the end.

