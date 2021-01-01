Southie Adams
Milk Monkey Blunts 4g 4-pack
Inspired by dreams of tranquility and a profession in the freedom of thought, Southie Adams humbly hails from the streets of South Boston. A hybrid of both pilgrim & prophet, Southie summons the serene spirit of full spectrum cannabinoids. His revolution is here and Southie is correcting the stigmas imposed on the entrepreneurs of this beloved craft.
Category: Hybrid (Sativa-Leaning)
Breeder: Exotic Genetix
Lineage: Cookies & Cream x Grease Monkey
Aroma/Flavors: Sweet and earthy tastes with a skunky aroma
Feedback: Warming relaxing waves of euphoria
Notes and Effects: Your mind will be infused with a growing sense of euphoria that won't really affect your energy level
