Logo for the brand Southie Adams

Southie Adams

Milk Monkey Blunts 4g 4-pack

Product rating:

About this product

Inspired by dreams of tranquility and a profession in the freedom of thought, Southie Adams humbly hails from the streets of South Boston. A hybrid of both pilgrim & prophet, Southie summons the serene spirit of full spectrum cannabinoids. His revolution is here and Southie is correcting the stigmas imposed on the entrepreneurs of this beloved craft.

Category: Hybrid (Sativa-Leaning)

Breeder: Exotic Genetix

Lineage: Cookies & Cream x Grease Monkey

Aroma/Flavors: Sweet and earthy tastes with a skunky aroma

Feedback: Warming relaxing waves of euphoria

Notes and Effects: Your mind will be infused with a growing sense of euphoria that won't really affect your energy level
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!