About this product
750+ mg CBD | Zero THC | 50 mg CBD per dropper
Also contains minor cannabinoids like CBG, CBN, CBC, CBDV
Our SOOTHE tincture combines the wellness boosting power of whole plant CBD oil with peppermint essential oil. Peppermint oil has been known to relieve allergies and headaches, calm indigestion and nausea, improve concentration and cognitive function, and it freshens your breath. But fresh breath has never felt this good.
TASTING NOTES:
Whole plant CBD flavor profile; herbaceous, woody, earthy, piney, with a perfect balance of peppermint.
INGREDIENTS
MCT oil (coconut-derived), broad spectrum CBD oil, certified organic peppermint oil (mentha piperita), non-GMO sunflower lecithin.
BENEFITS
Peppermint oil has been known to relieve allergies and headaches, calm indigestion and nausea, reduce IBS symptoms, improve concentration and cognitive function, and it freshens your breath. Peppermint leaves are high in several terpenes like menthol, menthone, and d-limonene, all of which have a synergistic effect when combined with our whole plant CBD oil we use in Soothe.
Also contains minor cannabinoids like CBG, CBN, CBC, CBDV
Our SOOTHE tincture combines the wellness boosting power of whole plant CBD oil with peppermint essential oil. Peppermint oil has been known to relieve allergies and headaches, calm indigestion and nausea, improve concentration and cognitive function, and it freshens your breath. But fresh breath has never felt this good.
TASTING NOTES:
Whole plant CBD flavor profile; herbaceous, woody, earthy, piney, with a perfect balance of peppermint.
INGREDIENTS
MCT oil (coconut-derived), broad spectrum CBD oil, certified organic peppermint oil (mentha piperita), non-GMO sunflower lecithin.
BENEFITS
Peppermint oil has been known to relieve allergies and headaches, calm indigestion and nausea, reduce IBS symptoms, improve concentration and cognitive function, and it freshens your breath. Peppermint leaves are high in several terpenes like menthol, menthone, and d-limonene, all of which have a synergistic effect when combined with our whole plant CBD oil we use in Soothe.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Sow Eden Organics
ULTRA PREMIUM CBD PRODUCTS.
Our products are above and beyond the competition. Every single product we offer, we make in-house, in small batches, using only the highest quality and organic ingredients available. The broad-spectrum cannabinoid profiles of our products are also much richer than your average CBD oil, because we have scoured the Earth for the absolute best.
We guarantee you will find our products more effective and better than anything you’ve tried in the past.
SHOP IN PERSON AND SAVE EVEN MORE! JUST LET US KNOW YOU FOUND US THROUGH LEAFLY!
2061 WRIGHT AVE. SUITE #A3
LA VERNE, CA 91750
STORE HOURS - FRIDAY 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
909-392-9255
Our products are above and beyond the competition. Every single product we offer, we make in-house, in small batches, using only the highest quality and organic ingredients available. The broad-spectrum cannabinoid profiles of our products are also much richer than your average CBD oil, because we have scoured the Earth for the absolute best.
We guarantee you will find our products more effective and better than anything you’ve tried in the past.
SHOP IN PERSON AND SAVE EVEN MORE! JUST LET US KNOW YOU FOUND US THROUGH LEAFLY!
2061 WRIGHT AVE. SUITE #A3
LA VERNE, CA 91750
STORE HOURS - FRIDAY 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
909-392-9255