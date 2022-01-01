RELAX with our 2500 mg broad spectrum CBD infused massage and body oil, formulated with a blend of organic Jojoba and MCT oils for the perfect glide and sheet-safe application. This incredible, skin nourishing massage oil is available in both Unscented or Bulgarian Lavender to promote deep relaxation and an out of body experience on the massage table. RELAX is also perfect as a daily body oil and helps to soothe sore muscles. It's time to ditch that lotion you've been using



Product Details:

• 16 fluid oz | 475 mL

• 2500 mg total CBD per bottle | 10 mg CBD per pump

• Approx. 240 pumps per bottle

• Broad Spectrum | Zero THC

• Cruelty Free | Paraben Free | Vegan



Suggested Use:

Use for massage therapy treatments or as a body oil. May be diluted with your favorite massage oil in a 1:1 ratio.



Ingredients:

Coconut derived MCT Oil*, Golden Jojoba Oil*, Bulgarian Lavender Essential Oil*, Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract* (*indicates organic).



Measurement info:

1 pump = 2 mL | 10 mg CBD

1 teaspoon = 5 mL • 1 tablespoon = 15 mL • 1 oz = 30 mL