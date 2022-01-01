About this product
RELAX with our 2500 mg broad spectrum CBD infused massage and body oil, formulated with a blend of organic Jojoba and MCT oils for the perfect glide and sheet-safe application. This incredible, skin nourishing massage oil is available in both Unscented or Bulgarian Lavender to promote deep relaxation and an out of body experience on the massage table. RELAX is also perfect as a daily body oil and helps to soothe sore muscles. It's time to ditch that lotion you've been using
Product Details:
• 16 fluid oz | 475 mL
• 2500 mg total CBD per bottle | 10 mg CBD per pump
• Approx. 240 pumps per bottle
• Broad Spectrum | Zero THC
• Cruelty Free | Paraben Free | Vegan
Suggested Use:
Use for massage therapy treatments or as a body oil. May be diluted with your favorite massage oil in a 1:1 ratio.
Ingredients:
Coconut derived MCT Oil*, Golden Jojoba Oil*, Bulgarian Lavender Essential Oil*, Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract* (*indicates organic).
Measurement info:
1 pump = 2 mL | 10 mg CBD
1 teaspoon = 5 mL • 1 tablespoon = 15 mL • 1 oz = 30 mL
About this brand
Sow Eden Organics
ULTRA PREMIUM CBD PRODUCTS.
Our products are above and beyond the competition. Every single product we offer, we make in-house, in small batches, using only the highest quality and organic ingredients available. The broad-spectrum cannabinoid profiles of our products are also much richer than your average CBD oil, because we have scoured the Earth for the absolute best.
We guarantee you will find our products more effective and better than anything you’ve tried in the past.
SHOP IN PERSON AND SAVE EVEN MORE! JUST LET US KNOW YOU FOUND US THROUGH LEAFLY!
2061 WRIGHT AVE.
LA VERNE, CA 91750
STORE HOURS - FRIDAY 9:30 AM - 5:00 PM
