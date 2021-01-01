Loading…
SPARX

SPARX - Active Relief - Pain Relief Patch - 50mg

About this product

ACTIVE RELIEF - SPARX - Pain Relief Patch - 50mg

The easiest way to get your daily CBD. Simply apply our advanced hemp infused time release transdermal patch and get all the benefits of CBD for up to 72 hours.

Each pack contains 1 transdermal hemp patch for optimal comfort.

Strength: 50mg / patch

Ingredients: Hemp extract, acrylic & hydrocarbon polymeric resins.
