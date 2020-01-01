 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  3. Specktra CBD
Specktra CBD

Less Pain. Less Anxiety. More Life.

Specktra Products
Specktra Products
About Specktra CBD

Specktra is a nutraceutical company specialized in developing CBD formulas for targeted health benefits. Our formulas combine full-spectrum CBD rich hemp extract and a well-researched balance of organic essential oils, terpenes, and phytocannabinoids for maximum therapeutic relief and an incredible taste! In an industry filled with questionable practices, we are committed to doing things differently. We never cut corners. Our products are rigorously third-party lab tested to ensure utmost purity, consistency, and quality. We believe that people have the right to the highest quality CBD products. That's why we also only use clean, natural, and organic ingredients. No harmful ingredients. Ever. CBD has changed our lives from helping sleep better to easing off the pain after an injury. We're on a mission to create the most effective CBD formulas to help as many people benefit from natural relief. At Specktra, we put your health and happiness at the core of everything we do.

