Canna Mist 4:1 Cannabinoid Content — 160mg CBD : 40mg THC + minor cannabinoid blend —> 250mg total cannabinoids

.

Canna Mist is a discreet, full spectrum oral spray offering efficient relief in an edible format. Canna Mist is formulated with a minor cannabinoid blend and Spectra’s 7-Strain Blend Extract - oil derived from multiple strains of premium cannabis that ensures every dose is fully balanced and provides consistent effects.

.

Canna Mist is sugar-free, gluten-free, vegan and naturally flavored with tropical notes, and is created for sublingual (under the tongue) absorption, offering a swift onset of effects.

.

Spectra is a brand from the award-winning cultivators and expert lab team at Revolution Cannabis.

.

Learn more about Spectra — spectracannabis.com