Bring the intensity of the sun closer to your plants with the Low Pro Flower. Designed specifically for vertical and racking solutions at only 3” tall, this makes it the shortest, brightest LED grow light on the market today.



660-watt flower light

6 Bars (110 watts per bar)

120 volt - 5.5 amps

220 volt - 3.1 amps

240 volt - 2.8 amps

480 v 3ph - 0.82 amps

0.99 Input power factor

141.57 Efficacy

102,000 lumens

Covers 4x4 area

Just 28.6 lbs in weight

The lowest profile in the industry only 3"