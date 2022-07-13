About this product
420-watt veg light
4 Bars (105 watts per bar)
120 volt - 3.5 amps
240 volt - 1.75 amps
277 volt - 1.52 amps
480 v 3ph - 0.5 amps
0.99 Input power factor
135.35 lm/w Efficacy
63,070 lumens
Covers 4x4 area
Just 23.6 lbs in weight
The lowest profile in the industry
When purchasing lights outside of the United States, you may be charged with various customs, VAT and other local/regional fees. Unfortunately, these additional charges will not be part of the invoice because they are determined in your area. Spectrum King LED is not responsible for these charges.