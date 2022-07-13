The LowPro Veg light was born out of necessity for commercial growers who are vertical farming in racking. With the low profile form factor and easy installation, we’ve made it incredibly easy to veg your plants on shelves in close proximity to the plants. With as little as 6” of clearance over your plants up to 3 feet you can get even light spread and coverage. Add a manual dimmer for more granular control or for larger scale installations get our Remote Power System and program your light schedule, levels, group sections together… an extremely versatile fixture to add to your gardening tool kit.

420-watt veg light

4 Bars (105 watts per bar)

120 volt - 3.5 amps

240 volt - 1.75 amps

277 volt - 1.52 amps

480 v 3ph - 0.5 amps

0.99 Input power factor

135.35 lm/w Efficacy

63,070 lumens

Covers 4x4 area

Just 23.6 lbs in weight

The lowest profile in the industry



When purchasing lights outside of the United States, you may be charged with various customs, VAT and other local/regional fees. Unfortunately, these additional charges will not be part of the invoice because they are determined in your area. Spectrum King LED is not responsible for these charges.