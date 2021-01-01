About this product

The easiest way to ingest Delta-8 THC! Our vegan, hemp-derived Delta-8 infused gummies are both potent and delicious, packing 25mg of D8 THC in each piece. Each bag contains 10 pieces, totalling 250mg total Delta-8 THC content.



Gummies are stealthy, aren't overwhelming with any kind of hemp flavor, and easy to throw into your bag when you are on the go or travelling. If an entire gummy is too much, you can bite off a piece and put it back into the resealable bag.



Ingredients:



Tapioca Syrup, Sugar, Sodium Citrate, Pectin, Citric Acid, Natural Flavors, Natural Colors, Hemp Derived Broad Spectrum CBD Oil