Spensary

Pep-Permints - THCV & CBC

Our latest and greatest creation, our Pep-Permints are a fantastic combination of the energizing THCV combined with CBC which assists in activating the energizing, hyper-focused effects of these mints.

THCV is a very exciting cannabinoid, with effects that benefit energy, stimulation and focus - the effects many seek for daytime use. We created this with the intention of lifting the brain fog normally found in hemp and cannabis products, zeroing in on a formulation that benefits our energy and productivity.

Each mint contains 5mg of THCV and 2.4mg of CBC.
