About this product

The formula from our famous THCV cartridge - now in tincture form, our THCV tincture is a very full spectrum formula that includes CBD, CBG, CBC, CBN, Delta-8 THC and THCV in a healthy Medium-Chain Triglyceride (MCT) carrier oil.



Our unique formulation is designed to provide the perfect invigorating, clear-headed sensation that is ideal for daytime use when productivity and alertness are most important. Combined with the rich cannabinoid profile, users are rewarded with a well balanced profile.



Lab tested and crafted with care.