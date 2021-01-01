Loading…
Spensary

THCV/Delta-8 THC/CBD Tincture | THCV Tincture

The formula from our famous THCV cartridge - now in tincture form, our THCV tincture is a very full spectrum formula that includes CBD, CBG, CBC, CBN, Delta-8 THC and THCV in a healthy Medium-Chain Triglyceride (MCT) carrier oil.

Our unique formulation is designed to provide the perfect invigorating, clear-headed sensation that is ideal for daytime use when productivity and alertness are most important. Combined with the rich cannabinoid profile, users are rewarded with a well balanced profile.

Lab tested and crafted with care.
