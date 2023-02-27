About this product
Dispensers are Spherex's most affordable oil product by volume, designed for a precise application so you can dab your way. With 1,000 mg of highly potent distillate oil in a glass syringe, Dispensers provide the perfect dose, hit after hit.
Grand Daddy Purple will take the edge off and is ideal for relaxation. Blended with a mild, sweet flavor with hints of grape and berry, this Indica strain from California with deep purple buds is a cross between Big Bud & Purple Urkle.
Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene, Beta Caryophyllene, and Alpha Pinene
Effects: Immediate calming relief, promotes full-body relaxation, helps you fall and stay asleep
About this brand
Spherex
Uncompromising standards driven by science—Spherex invites you to unlock your moment with our line of premium products designed to elevate your experience: physically, emotionally, and creatively. With a variety of products, our award-winning distillate caters to the connoisseur customer seeking cannabis in its purest form. This is the science of feeling good.
Created with our innovative extraction and refinement techniques, Spherex produces the industry's leading CCELL cartridges and PAX pods. Each strain is analyzed for composition then blended to taste. With the perfect blend in hand, we then source the highest quality natural terpenes to create a consistent experience.
Quality is our top priority which is why our products are guaranteed tested 100% solvent-free and never cut with PG, VG, MCT or Vitamin E Acetate. With unmatched potencies averaging 85- 95%+ THC, the premium vaping experience is in your hands.
State License(s)
404R-00422