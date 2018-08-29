About this product
Dablicators are Spherex's most affordable oil product by volume, designed for a precise application so you can dab your way. With 1,000 mg of highly potent distillate oil in a glass syringe, Dablicators provide the perfect dose, hit after hit.
Mango Kush is our award-winning strain with a taste of mango, kush & pine undertones. This strain is smooth, invigorating, and will provide a boost to any afternoon or evening. Best known for its uplifting and euphoric effects.
Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, and D-Limonene.
Effects: Provides energy boost, promotes happiness, uplifting & euphoric.
Mango Kush is our award-winning strain with a taste of mango, kush & pine undertones. This strain is smooth, invigorating, and will provide a boost to any afternoon or evening. Best known for its uplifting and euphoric effects.
Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, and D-Limonene.
Effects: Provides energy boost, promotes happiness, uplifting & euphoric.
About this strain
The Mango Kush marijuana strain tastes similar to the actual mango fruit, with a distinct kush flavor and hints of pine on the exhale. Its buds are covered with orange pistils and are described as very dense. The plant has an average growth height of 4-5 feet. Flowering is 9-11 weeks and is a favorite with both indoor and outdoor growers. The buds have thick shiny trichomes which are evident when the bud is broken apart. The smell and taste are the same and described as mango and banana.
Mango Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
841 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
54% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
35% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
35% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
22% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Spherex
Uncompromising standards driven by science—Spherex invites you to unlock your moment with our line of premium products designed to elevate your experience: physically, emotionally, and creatively. With a variety of products, our award-winning distillate caters to the connoisseur customer seeking cannabis in its purest form. This is the science of feeling good.
Created with our innovative extraction and refinement techniques, Spherex produces the industry's leading CCELL cartridges and PAX pods. Each strain is analyzed for composition then blended to taste. With the perfect blend in hand, we then source the highest quality natural terpenes to create a consistent experience.
Quality is our top priority which is why our products are guaranteed tested 100% solvent-free and never cut with PG, VG, MCT or Vitamin E Acetate. With unmatched potencies averaging 85- 95%+ THC, the premium vaping experience is in your hands.
Created with our innovative extraction and refinement techniques, Spherex produces the industry's leading CCELL cartridges and PAX pods. Each strain is analyzed for composition then blended to taste. With the perfect blend in hand, we then source the highest quality natural terpenes to create a consistent experience.
Quality is our top priority which is why our products are guaranteed tested 100% solvent-free and never cut with PG, VG, MCT or Vitamin E Acetate. With unmatched potencies averaging 85- 95%+ THC, the premium vaping experience is in your hands.