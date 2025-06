Using the finest hardware to match the finest oil, Spherex's award-winning CO2 distillate CCELL 500mg cartridges pack a potent punch, with an average potency of 90%+ THC.



Mango Kush is our award-winning strain with a taste of mango, kush & pine undertones. This strain is smooth, invigorating, and will provide a boost to any afternoon or evening. Best known for its uplifting and euphoric effects.



Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, and D-Limonene.



Effects: Provides energy boost, promotes happiness, uplifting & euphoric.



read more