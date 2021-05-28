About this product
Hemp rolling paper with Arabic Gum. We want you to enjoy a cleaner burn, so our papers have no wood pulp. Long lasting thin leaves, no added scents or flavors smothering your flower.
About this brand
Roll All Night
We want to keep things simple for people. You get three essentials from one place. Your booklet will hold each of them. Unbleached paper, a smoke stick to help pack it the way you like, plus filter tips. Also, check out the rose gold seal.
Available for wholesale, as well as custom independent purchases.
