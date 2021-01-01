Spliffin
Deluxe 2.0 Starter Pack
About this product
NEW! Redesigned Variable Voltage Battery
Three output settings (2.6v, 3.3v, and 4.0v) and pre-heat feature.
Includes retro white case and USB charger.
Compatible with Spliffin PURE and Spliffin DUB cartridges.
Three output settings (2.6v, 3.3v, and 4.0v) and pre-heat feature.
Includes retro white case and USB charger.
Compatible with Spliffin PURE and Spliffin DUB cartridges.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!