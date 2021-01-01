Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Spliffin

Spliffin

Deluxe 2.0 Starter Pack

About this product

NEW! Redesigned Variable Voltage Battery

Three output settings (2.6v, 3.3v, and 4.0v) and pre-heat feature.

Includes retro white case and USB charger.

Compatible with Spliffin PURE and Spliffin DUB cartridges.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!