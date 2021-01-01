Spliffin
Original Starter Pack
About this product
Includes 3.7 volt battery (compatible with Spliffin’s 1 ml and 1.6 ml clearomizers), USB charger cord, and protective case.
(excludes clearomizer and concentrate)
Shipping Notice: Shipping on certain hardware orders may be delayed by 5-10 business days. Contact info@spliffin.com or call 844-775-4334 if your order is delayed.
