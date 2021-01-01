Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Sploofs

Sploofs

Roor Tech TBD Series Dab Rig

About this product

When it comes to handmade precision, Roor and Roor Tech are among the finest. This TBD series bubbler combines Roor Tech scientific engineering and craftsmanship to create a piece that looks and functions beautifully alike. This piece has three points of filtration; First the filtered through the fixed downstem, where it is then passed through two different style barrel percs. Attach the included quartz banger to the fixed downstem and this conveniently sized piece should produce smooth, perfectly filtered sessions.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!