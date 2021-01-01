Loading…
Logo for the brand Sprague Israel Giles

Sprague Israel Giles

Cannabis Insurance Program

About this product

We are a full service brokerage firm with a program specifically dedicated to the cannabis industry. We help assist our cannabis clients secure many different coverages including but not limited to the following: General Liability, Product Liability, Excess Liability, Auto, Property (building, tenant improvements, business personal property, loss of income, crop, stock, etc.). We can also provide certificates as required by vendors, landlords, states, etc.
