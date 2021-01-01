About this product

The Citrus Original flavor is what made Sprig famous. It's light and refreshing grapefruit taste has brought smiles to thousands of shiny, happy people throughout the state of California. And now, it's available in CBD!



Each of our CBD beverages are crafted with 20mg of the highest quality, all-natural CBD, derived from agricultural hemp. Sprig CBD is ideal for healthy, active individuals.



Ingredients: carbonated water, cane sugar, grapefruit extract, citric acid, gum arabic, CBD isolate, fruit & vegetable juice for color, beta carotene