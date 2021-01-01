Loading…
Sprig

Sprig CBD Sparkling Lemon Tea Zero Sugar

About this product

Lemon Tea Zero Sugar is everyone's cup, err, can of tea. This non-caffeinated, sparkling lemon tea has the carbonated bite of a soda, but with the soothing taste of tea. Its great as an Arnold Palmer base, perfect for a sunny day by the pool. Regardless of where you enjoy it, it's sure to bring a smile to your face.

Each of our CBD beverages are crafted with 20mg of the highest quality, all-natural CBD, derived from agricultural hemp. Sprig CBD is ideal for healthy, active individuals.

Ingredients: carbonated water, erythritol, natural flavor, gum arabic, citric acid, black tea, stevia, CBD isolate
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!