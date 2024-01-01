Sprinkle EXTRA

by Sprinkle
THC —CBD —

About this product

An extra dose of THC to alleviate pain, anxiety and inflammation. Nitro THC provides a fast onset for rapid relief.

Feel: Euphoric & Relieved

25MG THC each

About this brand

Logo for the brand Sprinkle
Sprinkle
Shop products
Sprinkle Dissolvables transform any meal or drink into a THC-infused experience with ease and discretion. These single-serve powder packets are expertly crafted with Nitro THC™ cannabinoids, ensuring a precise dose without any taste, smell, or unwanted residue. Whether you're adding a sprinkle to your morning coffee, blending it into your protein shake, mixing it into guacamole, or enhancing your salad dressing, Sprinkle seamlessly integrates into your culinary favorites. You can even elevate your pizza, tacos, pancakes, baked goods, or side dishes without altering their flavor profile. Ideal for on-the-go consumption or a relaxing meal at home, Sprinkle guarantees a consistent, fast-acting effect every time, free from the typical "grassy" aftertaste or oily texture found in other products.
