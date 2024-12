Squier’s is now ready to sip straight out of the bottle. No mixing necessary.



Introducing our Blue Agave Lemonade, where the refreshing zest of Sicilian lemons meets the delicate sweetness of organic blue agave. Crafted with care, this remarkable beverage is a harmonious blend of real fruit with the soothing properties of cannabis. Sourced from the sun-kissed orchards of Sicily, our Sicilian lemons bring a burst of vibrant citrus to every sip. Blended with Organic Blue Agave, nature's gift of sweetness is encapsulated in every drop. Harvested sustainably and thoughtfully, this natural sweetener harmonizes flawlessly with the lemon's zest, creating a perfectly balanced fusion, guaranteed to leave you wanting more.



ALL NATURAL - FAST ACTING - GLUTEN FREE - VEGAN

