Squier’s is now ready to sip straight out of the bottle. No mixing necessary.



A ready-to-drink cannabis beverage made from real fruit, organic raw blue agave, and infused with botanicals, all harmoniously blended for a unique cocktail experience - hangover not included.



Our refreshing and tantalizing 'Tangerine Tropical Punch' Ready-to-Drink Beverage is a delightful fusion of exotic flavors and cannabis-infused goodness! Crafted with precision and using the finest ingredients, this unique tropical punch brings together the zesty essence of ripe tangerines, the lusciousness of exotic tropical fruits, and the soothing power of premium cannabis extract.



Immerse yourself in a citrusy bliss of tangy-sweet taste of tangerines, creating a burst of tropical flavor that will transport you to sun-kissed shores. Balanced with a tropical Fusion of the harmonious blend of tropical fruits that take your taste buds on a journey to paradise, as hints of pineapple, guava, raspberry, green apple and lime dance on your palate.



ALL NATURAL - FAST ACTING - GLUTEN FREE - VEGAN

