About this product
Multi-Serving 50mg per TBSP
Transport yourself to the tropics with our Pink Pineapple elixir. Our zesty and vibrant blend of tangy pink grapefruit, pineapple and raspberries is the key to achieving summertime bliss in a bottle. Crate a cannabis cocktail with a glass of sparkling water, your preferred dose of elixir and a wedge of your favorite citrus. Best enjoyed poolside or wherever floats your boat. Check out our recipes tab for exciting ways to use our elixirs, or get ideas to create your own recipes.
Made from 100% real fruit
Infused with premium full spectrum cannabis
Designed for accurate and precise dosing
Made with organic sugarcane
Hard hitting and fast acting
FRUIT CONTENT
Hitter- 1/64 pineapple,1/32 grapefruit, 2 raspberry, ½ lemon
Tall boy- 1/8 pineapple, 1/4 grapefruit, 16 raspberries, 4 lemons
Transport yourself to the tropics with our Pink Pineapple elixir. Our zesty and vibrant blend of tangy pink grapefruit, pineapple and raspberries is the key to achieving summertime bliss in a bottle. Crate a cannabis cocktail with a glass of sparkling water, your preferred dose of elixir and a wedge of your favorite citrus. Best enjoyed poolside or wherever floats your boat. Check out our recipes tab for exciting ways to use our elixirs, or get ideas to create your own recipes.
Made from 100% real fruit
Infused with premium full spectrum cannabis
Designed for accurate and precise dosing
Made with organic sugarcane
Hard hitting and fast acting
FRUIT CONTENT
Hitter- 1/64 pineapple,1/32 grapefruit, 2 raspberry, ½ lemon
Tall boy- 1/8 pineapple, 1/4 grapefruit, 16 raspberries, 4 lemons
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Squier's Specialty Edibles
We believe in using the best ingredients possible. 100% real fruit and premium cannabis—No exceptions. You’ll taste and feel the difference.